CURVES AHEAD: Body confidence is very much de rigueur on social media, in advertising and on the runway. Just ask Jennifer Aniston, Chloë Grace Moretz, Khloé Kardashian and Karrueche Tran who have recently spoken out about fat-shaming.

Trying to be proactive, HanesBrands has introduced more full-figure and plus-size pieces under its Maidenform and Playtex labels. In an effort to appeal to Millennials who are said to prefer the term “curvy,” the company is pitching these new products as Maidenform Curvy and Playtex Love My Curves. After a year of research, the company said women who fit that description want intimate apparel that does not compromise fit, selection, color or style. Playing to that concept, Maidenform Curvy shapewear is designed for women whose dress sizes range between 16 and 30. It is sold in department stores and online, with retail prices starting at $44. Playtex Love My Curves, meanwhile, is available in sizes up to a G cup with retail bra prices starting at $42.

With these line extensions, both brands are trying to gain more sales in a burgeoning sector. For the 12 months ended June 2017, 30 percent of the combined dollar volume of bras, panties and shapewear stemmed from plus-size purchases, according to The NPD Group.