MONEY NEVER SLEEPS: A Ferrari pit stop during a Formula 1 race can take less than two seconds. Yoox Net-a-porter can’t afford such a long break.

Cyber Weekend was notably bustling for the online luxury fashion retailer, which had orders peaking at one every 0.8 seconds on Black Friday.

In particular, the acceleration in sales was boosted by the growing trend toward self-gifting with hard luxury goods.

Among these, the highest priced item sold on Net-a-porter was a diamond bracelet, retailing at 38,000 pounds. Earrings were also sold well over the weekend, including a single diamond ear cuff priced at 20,000 pounds. The U.S. was among the best-performing markets, also driven by the launch of new fine jewelry collections.

In addition to hard luxury, female customers focused on eveningwear, which proved to be one of the fastest-growing categories due to the approaching Christmas festivities. Two gowns retailing at 9,000 pounds each were among the purchased items.

On the male counterpart, tuxedos also sold well, especially in the U.S., along with leather jackets, winter coats and blazers. Mr Porter’s consumers additionally approved the retailer’s recent strategy of expanding the offer with fine watches, adding to their carts pieces by Tag Heuer, Piaget and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

In general, there was a surge in customers making their first order via the group’s apps, with the Yoox iOS app trending in Italy and ranked number one in the “Shop Until You Drop” section of the App store.

The significant rise in purchases made on mobile devices reached 66 percent of the total sales on Sunday, registering an all-time high for the group.