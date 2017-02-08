Harley Viera-Newton’s HVN collection has landed at Bergdorf Goodman, and on Tuesday night, she brought out a crew of friends to the store — Jessica Hart, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Athena Calderone, Lily Kwong — to help her celebrate. The intimate “high-tea,” which relocated to the basement-level Goodman’s Café due to a “water issue” in the seventh floor restaurant, carried a summery garden party vibe through dainty towers of snacks and a cherry motif: cherry-print straws in the cocktails, cherry-print napkins, cherry-shaped USB drives.

“We’re going to pretend that it’s spring. The rain stopped just in time,” said Viera-Newton, donning a sky blue daisy-print sundress from the collection, which was the party’s centerpiece. “In the winter it always means a lot when people come out — number one — and uptown.”

Viera-Newton launched her line of vintage-inspired dresses last summer and has since expanded the offering to include sleepwear. While the line definitely has a warmer-weather vibe, she stressed that her customers have found ways to wear the dresses all year-round. “I’ve been wearing them with fishnets and tights, and different layers,” she added.

And with a snowstorm predicted for the first day of New York Fashion Week — she’s been booked to DJ a party — Viera-Newtown will have yet another opportunity to demonstrate her collection’s versatility.