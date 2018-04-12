DESIGNER DONATIONS: Harrods has launched what is dubbed as “the world’s most glamorous pop-up shop,” in aid of its long-standing charity partner NSPCC.

Located on Sloane Street in premises donated by Cadogan Estates, the pop-up boutique, named Fashion Re-told, will open its doors Friday and will run for one month. Customers can peruse and shop a selection of designer and high-end pieces, which have been donated by Harrods customers, employees as well as luxury brands themselves.

There’s an eclectic mix on offer, which aims to mirror that of Harrods’ highbrow edit. Notable brands such as Mulberry, Loewe, Paul Smith and Rachel Riley have all donated a range of pieces, including signature brand items like the popular Loewe elephant coin purse.

Prices range from 100 pounds to 200 pounds and the offer includes both one-off pieces and in-season items, across women’s, men’s and children’s wear.

All sales proceeds will go directly to NSPCC, whose mission is to end child abuse in the U.K. and Channel Islands.

As well as lending its retail expertise to bring the concept to life, Harrods trained NSPCC staff on how to serve luxury customers. Customers are encouraged to bring in donations as well as come in to the store to discover the stories behind the pre-owned pieces and its owners. An Alaïa dress donated by Helen David, chief merchant of Harrods, is among the highlights.

The boutique itself is awash in a highly Instagrammable, candy-floss pink, one of the corporate colors of NSPCC. “When we’re dealing with such a troublesome topic, it’s better to have a lighthearted approach to make people smile. So when we visualized the theme, this one automatically felt right,” said Alex Greco Wells, head of visual merchandising at Harrods.

As traditional bricks-and-mortar stores continue to embrace digital, the all-pink space makes for a great photo opp. “Number one for myself is that it is completely Instagrammable, because when you’re doing a charitable initiative, if you don’t generate noise on every platform, you’re never going to make it a success,” added Greco.

What’s on display will change daily: “We just want to create something fun, a visual interpretation of an appropriate aesthetic for the collaboration, without the ostentatious and overpowering feel of a luxury store,” Greco added.