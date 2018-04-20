The New York City winter just won’t loosen its grip, but Haspel did its best to bring a little Southern warmth to town Thursday night.

The Louisiana-based brand, famous for pioneering seersucker fabric for men’s apparel, filled a glass-enclosed rooftop space at BoBo in Greenwich Village with cotton bolls and served fried oysters to celebrate the launch of its footwear collaboration with G.H. Bass.

Laurie Aronson, the fourth-generation owner and president of Haspel, said her grandfather didn’t often wear shoes but when he did, they would be classic models such as boaters or drivers — hallmarks of Bass.

“We’ve really wanted to get into footwear for a while,” she said, “and there are so many synergies between Haspel and G.H. Bass. They’re both old, American lifestyle brands. It really made sense because this is what the Haspel man would wear.”

The G.H. Bass & Co x Haspel shoe capsule encompasses five models that Aronson said are “casual yet functional” and can work with everything from shorts to suits. A driver will retail for $99, a low-top sneaker for $115, a boater for $130, the classic Bass Weejun penny loafer for $145 and a white buck — Aronson’s personal favorite — for $155.

The shoes all feature classic Haspel details such as seersucker linings and tabs on the exteriors.

The collection launches today on both companies’ web sites. Aronson said that because the collection is limited edition, it was not offered to Haspel’s retail customers. “We devised to sell direct because in all likelihood it will sell out,” she said. If it is as successful as she anticipates, future collections may be offered at wholesale, she said.

Haspel was founded in New Orleans in 1909 while Bass was created in Maine in 1876.