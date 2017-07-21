To mark the season three premiere of HBO’s “Ballers” series, the network is opening a Los Angeles pop-up at 633 North La Brea Avenue.

They’ve tapped men’s wear brands including Roc96 x MadeWorn, Pyer Moss, Buscemi, Cazal and Hall of Fame to produce co-branded capsule collections.

The show’s costume designer, Tiffany Hasbourne, said the pop-up would bring the “‘Ballers’ aesthetic to life.”

“This is going to be the most action-packed and stylish season of ‘Ballers’ yet, so there was no other way to launch than with a fully-immersive experience to capture that energy and offer our audience the opportunity to shop the ‘Ballers’-inspired collection,” she said.

Roc96, which was started by Rocafella cofounder Kareem “Biggs” Burke, teamed up with MadeWorn on a distressed, cotton jersey T-shirt that pays homage to Jay-Z’s “Can I Live” song from Reasonable Doubt, his debut album that was released in 1996. The shirt is embroidered with a 3 Ball. They will also offer a MadeWorn bomber jacket.

Kerby Jean-Raymond, who designed Pyer Moss, has made an oversized short-sleeve, ponte knit crew and a hooded sweatshirt.

And Jon Buscemi, who started his Los Angeles-based footwear and accessories brand in 2013, will offer a white slide, the 125MM high-top sneaker in black and white and a black backpack. Cazal will sell five sunglass styles with branded “Ballers” lens. Hall of Fame has designed a packable hat.

The store will be open to the public Friday and Saturday.

More from WWD:

Jay Z’s Roc96 Launches With Barneys Exclusive

Roc-a-Fella Records Cofounder Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke to Launch 14 Capsule Collections Nationwide

MadeWorn, Roc96 Team on Exclusive Capsule for Revolve