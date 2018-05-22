The diamond brand Hearts on Fire has pledged a new charitable partnership.

The Boston-based firm has struck a collaboration with Girls Inc. to empower a new generation of women.

Hearts on Fire has pledged a percentage of 2018 sales from its Lorelei and Lorelei Classics collections to the organization. In addition to financial support, it will offer marketing and volunteer assistance.

“We believe the brilliance of our diamonds is only matched by the brilliance inside every young woman,” said Caryl Capeci, president of Hearts on Fire. “This organization is truly inspiring.”

“Girls Inc. is proud to partner with Hearts on Fire for their commitment to inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold. It is our privilege to be teaming up with a company that not only embraces the contributions of women across all levels of its organization, but also recognizes and celebrates that same potential in all women and girls,” said Judy Vredenburgh, Girls Inc. president and chief executive officer.