RUNWAY TO AISLE: German discount supermarket Lidl said it has teamed with Heidi Klum to create a clothing range that will make its debut later this year.

The model and fashion designer will create a premium collection for the low-price grocery chain that is to “mirror her characteristic style.”

“Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices,” said Klum, who wore a plunging Zac Posen jersey gown to Monday night’s CFDA Awards. “I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection.”

The company disclosed few particulars, but noted that the German-American model’s range would be “high-end but affordable” and sold exclusively at the supermarket. The retailer plans to mount Lidl Fashion Weeks to showcase fashion ranges in-store during the year.

Klum — who celebrated her 44th birthday last week — is a judge on “Project Runway,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Germany’s Next Top Model.” The model has designed for Birkenstock, Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Mouwad jewelry in the past. Klum is also the creative director and campaign star for New Zealand-based Bendon, which produces Heidi Klum Intimates and Heidi Klum Swim. She also has a line called Heidi by Heidi Klum which is sold at Macy’s.

A former Victoria’s Secret angel, she has been a spokesmodel for H&M, Jordache and Volkswagen. She also had cameo roles in TV shows including “Spin City,” “Sex and the City” and “How I Met Your Mother,” and movies including “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Perfect Stranger.”

Last year, Paris Hilton — great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels — teamed with the supermarket company on a range of hairstyling products that included hairbrushes, straighteners, curlers and hairdryers.

The company operates 10,000 stores in 28 countries and has 140 distribution centers. Later this month, it plans to open nine stores in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina — its first leap across the pond.