ART AWARD: Max Mara has awarded Helen Cammock the Art Prize for women.

The biannual award from the Italian label held in association with Whitechapel Gallery was presented on Monday evening. The judging panel consisted of Iwona Blazwick, director of the Whitechapel Gallery; gallerist Vanessa Carlos; artist Laure Prouvost; collector Marcelle Joseph, and art critic Rachel Spence.

The London-based artist’s work spans across moving image, photography, writing, poetry, spoken word, song, performance, printmaking and installation.

“I have never before experienced a structured opportunity that encompasses travel, research, making and then showing over a sustained period,” said Cammock. “Over the six month residency I’ll find myself in a culture that is new to me, meet practitioners who work in different ways to me and consider how my practice can move into dialogue with new histories. It is an opportunity for space and time to focus on being an artist — this is perhaps the most significant aspect of this prize.”

Cammock’s residency will commence next month and she will travel to several Italian cities including Bologna, Florence, Venice, Rome, Palermo and Reggio Emilia. She plans to explore how emotions are expressed in Italian culture in formats such as opera, classical and folk music, art, poetry, writing and dance and plans to create through collage.

This is the seventh edition of the prize, which aids U.K.-based female artists.

After Cammock completes her residency, her works will be mounted in a solo exhibition in Whitechapel Gallery and Collezione Maramotti, a contemporary art collection owned by Max Mara’s founders and owners, the Maramotti family.