GREAT DANE: The Maison du Danemark on Paris’ Champs-Elysées is celebrating the eclectic work of Henrik Vibskov, starting next month.

The avant-garde Danish designer and artist will stage a solo exhibition at the country’s cultural center, which he will have free rein to transform for the occasion, from May 12 to July 16. The exhibit will showcase Vibskov’s multiple means of expression, including his fashion designs, sculpture, video and installation work.

Vibskov, a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins, has been showing his collections during Paris men’s collections since 2003.