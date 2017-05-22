In 2007, as downtown New York was still rebuilding following the World Trade Center terrorist attacks, Hermès was among the vanguard of businesses returning to the area. A decade later, The Battery Park Conservancy will honor the French design house at its annual gala on June 8 for Hermès’ efforts in reestablishing the vibrancy of downtown New York.

“We very much believe in becoming part of the local community,” said Robert Chavez, U.S. president and chief executive officer of Hermès. “New York is built of many, many local communities and is not just a single city the way many others are.”

Next month, the French luxury brand will unveil a limited-edition scarf commemorating The Battery, which encompasses the southern shoreline of Manhattan and boasts a 25-acre park.

The scarf was designed by Italian artist Ugo Gattoni and will be available in the brand’s New York boutiques as well as online. “It’s very whimsical, but it’s very identifiable to be the tip of Manhattan,” Chavez added. “You can see the little Hermès flag flying just a little north at our Broad Street location. It’s fun and pays homage to the beautiful gardens and wonderful location that The Battery represents to New Yorkers and visitors.”