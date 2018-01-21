UPCYCLING DE LUXE: To showcase the savoir faire of the house’s various ateliers and that of its little sister line Petit h, Hermès opened the doors of its Left Bank boutique on the Rue de Sèvres to journalists and clients on Sunday.

Running in tandem with the design fair Maison & Objet, the event was conceived to present novelties from Petit h, which upcycles scraps from Hermès creations. On display for a month is its new “hardware” line, including screwdrivers, baskets, brushes and bottle-openers decorated with leftover pieces of leather,.

Five ateliers were in place for the day in Hermès’ sweeping location. At one, people could see how to wax shoes using John Lobb products, while another was all about shoelaces. Visitors learned the knack of sewing buttons onto Hermès pouches, plus used their creativity in pasting leather and silk scraps onto notebooks, and making small leather earphone holders. Nearby, an artisan hammered nails that ultimately would create the shape of the Petit h logo on a wall.

Hermès also invited visitors to sample various culinary delights whose recipes were concocted to echo the various ateliers. For instance, there was a dish including onions pierced with cloves. In French, “nail” is “clou” and “clove” is “clou de girofle” — so there was that play on words, as well, to spice things up.