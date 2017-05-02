ROARING SUCCESS: More than a year after it opened at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT., the “Fierce and Fragile: Big Cats in the Art of Robert Dallet” exhibition is making its way to Paris.

Having toured Europe and Asia since it left the Bruce last March — taking in Milan, Munich, Hong Kong, Taipei and Mumbai — the exhibition, sponsored by Hermès and benefiting conservation group Panthera, will be on show at the brand’s flagship on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré from May 19 to June 10.

The exhibition includes nearly 75 works by the late wildlife artist, who collaborated with Hermès for more than 20 years and whose designs are still used in its collections. Focusing on eight different species of endangered feline, it features paintings, drawings and sketches from the Emile Hermès Collection as well as that of the artist’s family, and is intended to raise awareness about the dangers of extinction facing big cats.