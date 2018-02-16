It looks like Hermès is headed to SoHo.

The luxury retailer, which already operates four stores in Manhattan, is said to be close to signing a lease at 63 Greene Street between Broome and Spring Streets. The 4,800-square-foot space with 30 feet of frontage facing Greene Street, will not be a full-line store, sources said.

In spring 2019, Hermès also plans to open a three-level, 10,000-square-foot unit at 46-48 Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District. Once the new SoHo and Meatpacking units open, Hermès’ will have six Manhattan stores, an unusual expansion at a time when many other retailers are shuttering stores and downsizing.

Greene Street is considered one of the most sought-after streets in SoHo for luxury retail. Hermès’ neighbors will include Dior, Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, Chloé, Etro, Saint Laurent and Brunello Cucinelli.

SoHo along with many other prime retail corridors in Manhattan has seen rents plummet in recent years. The city’s average asking rent in 2017 hit its lowest point in 17 years, while asking rents in SoHo declined by one-third. There have been some hopeful signs in the neighborhood and brokers said deals are getting done, albeit, most retailers are have been averse to signing long leases. Hermès will reportedly lease the Greene Street space for one year, at least initially. The luxury brand could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hermès units, which are spread across Manhattan, cater to different customers bases with the overlap of tourists in some locations. A men’s store at 690 Madison Avenue and flagship directly across the street at 691 Madison, appeal to local residents. An Hermès parfumerie downtown at Brookfield Place, and 15 Broad Street in the Financial District, cater to office workers and tourists. The SoHo store will be oriented toward tourists, while the Meatpacking will feature new technology and a casual vibe that matches the neighborhood’s younger, tech-obsessed residents.