SHOW-AND-TELL: Hermès International is holding its annual craftsmanship exhibit “Hermès Hors les Murs” in Lyon, France, this spring, as part of the luxury house’s ongoing effort to introduce its artisans to the public.

Workers from a number of the group’s various activities will demonstrate their crafts, which include making saddles, handbags, silk scarves, ties, watches and jewelry. The show will take place in the city’s Palais de Bourse. Lyon is known for its historic role in the country’s silk industry.

Glass workers and sculptors from the company’s crystal brand Saint Louis will be shown through a film on site. Hermès will also host round table discussions and workshops.

The company, which opened a workshop earlier this month near the Swiss border, counted 3,3100 leather goods makers across 16 sites in France at the end of last year. The company has four sites in the Rhone-Alpes region of France. The group’s textile business, near Lyon, employs 455 craftsmen.