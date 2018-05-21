DONE DEAL: Westfield UTC, the outdoor San Diego shopping center that recently completed a $600 million refresh, is set to add an Hermès boutique next year.

The company will take up 5,211 square feet at the center, initially opening in spring 2019 in temporary space before moving to its permanent home at UTC in 2021.

Westfield U.S. executive vice president of leasing David Ruddick said in a statement, “As the market’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination, UTC continues to evolve the customer experience with new boutiques, award-winning restaurants and resort-inspired amenities — the iconic Hermès brand brings that offering to a new level and is a natural fit for the affluent community and the relaxed, elegant lifestyle of San Diego.”

The deal follows the more recent opening of an Hermès store this month at Simon Property Group’s Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto. That 6,000-square-foot deal came with confirmation of a slate of other tenants at the mall, which have included brands such as Burberry and Nespresso.

Westfield’s UTC project added some 251,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, plus a 15,000-square-foot event area to the center, with retailer additions that included a two-level Nordstrom, Apple, Kendra Scott, Marine Layer, Rodd & Gunn, Din Tai Fung, Soul Cycle and an incoming Alo Yoga. The site is also home to a currently under construction upscale tower totaling 23 stories and 300 units, marking Westfield’s first U.S. residential project.