TRICK OR TREAT: Hermès has unveiled “The Three Magic Tricks,” a project making its debut inside the brand’s Rome store on Via Condotti, which follows the opening of a flagship on Via Bocca di Leone that is now dedicated to special initiatives.

From this week through December, the Via Condotti space will be invaded by installations developed by designer Matali Crasset and art curator Stéphane Corréard, who will pay tribute to three figures who were contemporaries of Hermès founder’s grandson Émile Hermès. They are magician Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin, illusionist Georges Méliès and writer and inventor Raymond Roussel.

Curiosities, magic tricks, light effects and contemporary artworks are mixed with a selection of Hermès products, some of them designed specifically for the Roman store.