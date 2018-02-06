Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is out to fuse fashion and Formula One.

In a multiyear strategic partnership with four-time Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Hilfiger will become its official apparel partner.

Hilfiger will supply travel and team kits, as well as office and hospitality apparel for more than 1,500 individuals who comprise the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team. Hilfiger’s logo will be emblazoned on the team’s 2018 race cars, which will be revealed on Feb. 22 at the Silverstone track in the United Kingdom, as well as inside the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport pit garage and other trackside assets.

“From the first time I attended a Formula One race, I was completely fascinated by the world of motorsports,” said Hilfiger. “To be re-entering this arena with World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and their number-one team is an incredible way to fuse fashion and Formula One. I recognize the passion, spirit and drive that the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team shows at every race, and these shared qualities are why I’m excited to partner with them for the upcoming seasons.”

For the past four Formula One seasons, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has won the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships, with the team’s British racing driver Lewis Hamilton winning his fourth World Championship title in 2017 and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas taking third place.

Avery Baker, chief brand officer for Hilfiger, said, “We’re at a stage where we’re looking to expand very strongly in China, in Asia and in a lot of the international markets where Formula One and the Mercedes team are incredibly well-known and loved. For us, there’s been a big eye on international growth and expansion and this is a great platform for us.” She said the company also looks to put a spotlight on its men’s business, and bring the next generation of male consumers to the brand.

Hilfiger will design clothing for employees who are traveling to and from the various Grand Prix races and for those working in the office, on the track, at the races, and on the cars, she said. The lineup includes such items as sweaters, winter jackets and rain gear. “There’s a lot of innovation to all the pieces and a lot of personality. They need to be prepared for all conditions and to be flexible,” she said.

With races held throughout the world, Formula One has more than 450 million viewers.

Hilfiger is no stranger to Formula One racing. From 1991 to 1994, he began an affiliation with Formula One, sponsoring the Lotus team. In 1998, Hilfiger became the first non-automotive brand to sponsor Ferrari, creating uniforms for the team, which included seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher and British racing driver Eddie Irvine.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said the partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport represents “our shared commitment to keep technology and innovation at the core of our business. We take pride in partnering with organizations that are the best in their industries and share our passion to attract and retain the best-in-class teams.”

“It is always exciting to embark on a new partnership, particularly when it touches such a key area of our team’s image; I am positive that will energize our brand and bring a new spin to how we are perceived beginning next season. We are excited to see how Tommy Hilfiger will dress the team this season and to showcase their exciting plans to the fans of Formula One,” said Toto Wolff, team principal and ceo, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

For its spring campaign, photographed by Mikael Jansson, Hilfiger’s men’s collection and campaign — which focuses on the car and the racing lifestyle — fuses fashion and Formula One. The exclusive video teasers, print, online and out of home media placements will break globally today and will be supported by consumer activations. The men’s campaign will run alongside the brand’s women’s advertising, which also fuses elements of speed racing with fashion, and features Gigi Hadid.

In addition to the women’s and men’s campaign, the company is continuing for another season with its Chinese brand ambassador, actor Shawn Yue, who is a car and race fanatic, and his campaign is also inspired by speed.

