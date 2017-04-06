HIT THE BRAKES: Two historic landmark Gansevoort Street buildings will remain as they are for the time being, thanks to an interim stay issued Tuesday.

In the ongoing legal battle between Save Gansevoort and the Historic Districts Council versus the City of New York and its Landmarks Preservation Commission in New York State Supreme Court’s appellate division, the exteriors of 60-68 and 70-74 Gansevoort Street cannot be altered, pending a full bench motion, according to a court representative.

Judge Joan Lobis’ summary statement noted, “The respondent developer has provided notice, that on April 6, 2017, it will demolish two historic, landmark-protected buildings — unless a stay were to be issued.”

In fall 2015, Aurora Capital Associates’ and William Gottlieb Real Estate’s plans to develop several buildings between 46 and 74 Gansevoort Street kicked off great debate. Pending approval, the cobblestone block’s footprint would substantially increase with plans for one eight-story building and another six-story one. The project falls within the Gansevoort Market historic district, which was landmarked in 2003.

The Save Gansevoort group first filed a lawsuit last fall. Opponents challenged the proposal in court and at public hearings, claiming the proposal would destroy the historic character of Gansevoort Street. That stretch of the Meatpacking District is a well-worn path with the fashion-minded.

The Save Gansevoort’s lawyer Michael Hiller filed the interim stay pending approval. He did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Fox Rothschild’s Karen Binder, the lawyer representing Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, nor did executives at William Gottlieb Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the Landmarks Preservation Commission also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Save Gansevoort campaign with help from the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation and Landmark West is trying to shield the historic neighborhood from a major commercial overhaul. Development in the heavily commercialized neighborhood only intensified with completion of the Renzo Piano building for the Whitney Museum of American Art two years ago.