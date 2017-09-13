PARIS — The nonprofit H&M Foundation is calling for applications for the third round of its annual Global Change Award, a reward for sustainable concepts for fashion.

“I’m really curious to see what disruptive innovations we will receive this time,” said Karl-Johan Persson, chief executive officer of H&M, who is a board member of the foundation.

Past winning ideas for the award, which drew 2,800 applications last year, include digital threads, denim dyed with a coloring powder derived from recycled denim, vegetable leather made from winemaking leftovers and biodegradable textile made from cow manure.

Judges include Vogue India editor-at-large Bandana Tewari, actress Chiling Lin, retired British sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur, Steven Kolb, head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Earth Guardians youth director Xiuhtezcatl Martinez.

“We must find better ways to make what we use, and wisely use what we have. The Global Change Award is an important initiative to drive this forward,” said Edwin Keh, ceo of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, who is also on the judging panel.

Winners of the award will share a one million euro grant and also participate in a one-year innovation accelerator run by the H&M Foundation in partnership with Accenture and Swedish engineering university KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

