ALL FOR LOVE: H&M is seeking to relay a message of inclusiveness with a line-up of rainbow-colored clothing, including T-shirts, jackets and socks for men and women. Some pieces are marked with words like “pride,” “united” and “equality.” The collection also includes dressy shorts decorated with sequins in different colors and a black baseball cap that reads “equality” in a rainbow of pastel hues.

The clothing will be available in a selection of stores starting May 24 and online beginning May 31.

“We hope that the H&M Love for All collection helps everyone celebrate love and equality,” said Andreas Lowenstam, head of the label’s men’s wear design.

Ten percent of the retail sales from the collection will be donated to the United Nations Free and Equal campaign against homophobia and transphobia.

H&M earlier this year appointed Annie Wu as global leader for diversity and inclusiveness after sparking controversy with an image of an African-American boy wearing a sweatshirt sporting the phrase “Cutest monkey in the jungle.” H&M apologized for the incident and said it was reviewing internal policies to avoid future issues of that type.

“Racism and bias in any shape or form, conscious or unconscious, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable and need to be eradicated from society,” the Swedish retailer noted at the time.

Faced with a slump in business, H&M is rethinking its strategy and restructuring operations. Competition from other fast-fashion rivals has intensified with the shift of consumption to online avenues.