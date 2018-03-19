GIRL BONDS: Hennes & Mauritz AB is turning to female power and solidarity to bolster its image following a series of public relations blunders, with a spring campaign film featuring actresses Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen and singer Andrea Valle.

The campaign features a series of women dancing through the streets of Buenos Aires. The print campaign – also shot on site – stars Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers and Imaan Hammam.

“I love the way that the campaign really celebrates women in a very authentic way. I found that to be really refreshing and much needed right now in this culture. They are celebrating themselves and each other,” Ryder said in a statement.

H&M last week sparked criticism for a recent advertising campaign featuring graffiti by artist Jason Williams, known as Revok, who said his artwork was featured without his permission or knowledge. After artists called to boycott the company, the Swedish retailer withdrew a legal filing claiming copyright law did not apply and said it should have acted differently.

The company also ignited a social media storm earlier this year for an image that sparked accusations of racism, for which it apologized.

H&M has been under intense scrutiny from investors and analysts as it struggles to find its footing due to shifts in consumption to online avenues and following missteps in product assortments.