BLUE NOTES: H&M is launching a collection based on denim with brand ambassadors Suki Waterhouse, Anaïs Gallagher and Adonis Bosso modeling the styles.

The men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be in stores around the world and on the Internet starting this month, and will include pink and yellow jean jackets, high-waisted jeans and a dress. Jackets are embellished with embroidery, patches and oversize beads, and men’s items include faded pieces.

“Denim is a blank canvas that enables us to express ourselves each day,” said Waterhouse, who sings on the soundtrack for the ad campaign.

“Double denim looks are being honored this season,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design for H&M.

The Swedish fast-fashion retailer is facing intense scrutiny from investors and analysts as it struggles to find its footing as consumption shifts online and after missteps in product assortments. The company also ignited a social media storm last month and publicly apologized for an image that sparked accusations of racism.