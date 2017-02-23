YOUTHFUL UNION: Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson has teamed up with Hennes & Mauritz on an exclusive capsule collection, which was created by the teen star in collaboration with the fast-fashion giant’s Stockholm design team.

H&M has also agreed to promote Larsson’s forthcoming album “So Good” online and on its in-store video screens in anticipation of the March 17 release. Users of the streaming service Spotify can now “pre-save” the album through H&M’s web site so that it will automatically be added to their music library in the app when it is released.

H&M is “fun and accessible to all kinds of girls,” which is a priority for Larsson, the singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

H&M described the capsule as a mix of “edgy streetwear and glamorous stagewear” that reflects Larsson’s personal style. The items will be available in selected stores and online starting May 18.

The 19-year-old Larsson has been a presence on the Swedish music scene since winning the televised talent competition “Talang” in 2008 at the age of 10. Now with two full-length albums under her belt and 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Larsson was named one of Time Magazine’s “30 Most Influential Teens” in 2016.