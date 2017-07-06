SWEDISH BLUE: H&M has teamed up with Colette to create a capsule collection inspired by the fall line of its more exclusive Studio line. The Parisian concept store has previously sold the Swedish retailer’s designer and celebrity-driven collaborations, such as the 2012 Anna Dello Russo hook-up.

This is the first time the Swedish fast-fashion brand has co-designed a range with a retailer. “[The collaboration] was such a natural process, it became another twist to this collection. As a tribute to Colette, we strengthened the blue accents,” said Emily Johansson, concept manager for H&M.

Among the nine pieces created for the concept store is a demure long-sleeved checkered dress layered with a hand-painted graffiti design (going for 170 euros). Another piece features hairy jacquards specially designed and produced for the range.

Other pieces, all featuring a touch of Colette’s signature blue, included a flirty ruffled eyelet minidress, a white shirt in a tone-on-tone motif and a wool-nylon poncho-anorak hybrid, priced at 200 euros.

“We wanted to created the perfect wardrobe, and work with contrasts — masculine-feminine, street-meets-sophistication,” said concept designer Angelica Grimborg, who attended a preview event.

The collaboration is due to drop at the Parisian concept store and on colette.fr on Aug. 21, alongside a selection of the fall line that will be available for a further two weeks. The full fall collection will be released in select H&M stores and online from Sept. 14.