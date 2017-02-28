ANIMAL PRINTS: H&M has tapped illustrator Katie Scott on a capsule range for the brand’s children’s wear offering that will launch in March.

A London-based illustrator, Scott has worked on wallpaper prints, book covers and posters for a number of brands and companies including Urban Outfitters Inc., Nike Inc., Converse and House of Hackney. A graduate of the University of Brighton, her artistic work is referenced from botanical and medical subjects.

The 14-piece capsule range for H&M Kids consists of T-shirts, a sweater, sweatshirts, shorts, a bomber jacket, leggings, a jumpsuit and an embroidered dress — all donned in Scott’s illustrative prints of animals, insects and sea life.

The collection is priced from 7.99 pounds, or $9.94 for a T-shirt, to 19.99 pounds, or $24.88. It will be sold in-store and online from March 23.

“We wanted to create this collaboration with Katie Scott because she has a unique ability to illustrate animals in a scientific and yet modern way,” said a spokeswoman for H&M. “We are proud to present the very first collection of clothes with Katie Scott illustrations. It is an exciting collaboration with an amazing illustrator.”

Earlier this month, the company announced that in addition to apparel collections for men and women, H&M will expand Conscious Exclusive this year to include children’s wear as well as a perfume made from organic essential oils. H&M’s Conscious Exclusive line uses recycled and organic materials to create more sustainable fashion looks.

RELATED STORY: H&M Taps Natalia Vodianova to Front Conscious Exclusive Collection >>