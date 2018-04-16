Handbag brand Hobo is partnering with jewelry designer Pamela Love on a limited-edition collection of bags.

The 50-piece handbag capsule will include one-of-a-kind bar piercings with semiprecious stones on three new Hobo designs. The collection features pierced leather bags with natural stones like turquoise, lapis, malachite and tigereye and, according to Pamela Love, “it is inspired by mid-century modernist jewelry from Mexico and Copenhagen, the piercing culture of the Eighties and Nineties and the rough nature of natural stones.”

The collaboration is the third installment of Hobo’s Artisan Series, where the brand partners with female American artisans across all genres. Previously, Hobo collaborated with actress and painter Jemima Kirke and Brooklyn tattoo artist Virginia Elwood. A portion of all sales from the limited-edition series benefit Hobo’s #LivetheCode charitable platform.

“I admire Pamela’s art, style and tenacity to grow her company. Her values and passion for her craft make her the perfect addition to the Artisan Series. I deeply value the dedication and hard work required to create beautiful, timeless pieces while running your own business.” said Hobo design director and founder, Koren Ray. “We continue to honor our roots and indie spirit by creating these small collections of one-of-a-kind items touched by artists.”

For Pamela Love, the choice to collaborate with Ray was an easy one. “Hobo is a family business for several generations. That really appealed to me,” she said. “Their attention to quality and craftsmanship resonates with me and what I do. Also, their previous collaborations have all been with female artists and I love that.”

A portion of proceeds from the Pamela Love collaboration will benefit BARC organization, a Brooklyn-based animal shelter. “It’s very important to me that we take care of the animals in the place we call home. I am a big animal lover and always have been. BARC is an organization that I try to support whenever the opportunity arises,” Love added.

The collection launches today with a video campaign created by Love and Chrissie Miller. Styles range from $218 to $318 and are available on Hobobags.com.