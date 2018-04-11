Hollister has teamed with Snapchat and Bitmoji so it can become topmost — and more embedded — in their customers’ minds.

Beginning later today, the company will introduce Hollister outfits to Bitmoji app users globally on iOS and Android devices. Users will be able to dress their “mini-me’s” in digital apparel inspired by the brand’s spring collection. Users will be able to choose from over 12 new outfits that include hoodies, Ts, bottoms and shoes. The line is currently in all Hollister stores.

Michael Scheiner, vice president of marketing, said, “At Hollister, we aim to create emotional and engaging brand experiences where we know our customers are spending their time. For us, it is about discovery and we are interested in building a relationship with our customer; it’s not just about a transaction.”

Bitmoji allows for great personality in digital conversations, and the new partnership allows community members to more accurately reflect their styling preferences.

Users need to download the latest version of Bitmoji in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. A tap on the shirt icon in the upper right-hand corner will provide outfit options.

Hollister has partnered with Snapchat before. Back in 2016, it became the first global retailer to launch a “sponsored lens.” At the time, Snapchatters in the U.S. were able to upgrade their selfies with an animated Hollister-branded lens to communicate with the brand and with each other on the social media platform. A year before that, the brand joined forces with Snapchat to become the first global retailer to launch a sponsored geofilter, or image overlays, for viewing that was aimed at more than 19,000 high schools across the U.S. and Canada.

Hollister is part of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.