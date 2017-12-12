NEW ROLE: British designer Holly Fulton is taking an academic turn, becoming head of fashion at the Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Fulton, known for her graphic prints and bold use of color, had previously worked with students as a visiting lecturer at the Royal College of Art and Kingston University and also as part of her global ambassador role at Graduate Fashion Week.

“Education is something I am passionate about and this position feels very natural for me. I have had some great mentors in my career and now I am in the right place to share what I’ve learned with students, while helping them to develop their own style and practice. I intend to give them an experience they would not be able to get at any other university,” said Fulton, who will continue to design her own label.

Karin Askham, head of collage at the CSVPA, an independent arts school, said that it was important for the school to appoint a practicing fashion designer who can equip students with the skills needed for working in the industry today.

“Holly brings both a global understanding of the industry, with the success of her brand in Asia and the U.S., as well as an incredibly strong U.K. reputation through her significant position in Graduate Fashion Week,” said Askham, adding that the school is placing a lot of focus on offering students an international perspective, as they go on to take jobs in New York, Milan, as well as emerging markets such as Brazil and China.

Fulton took a hiatus from the London Fashion Week calendar earlier this year and returned in September with a presentation that featured both ready-to-wear and made-to-order furniture and interior design objects, with the aim of building a “360 universe” of her label.