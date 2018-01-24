START YOUR ENGINES: Through a new motocross-inspired collaboration with Honda, Forever 21 is giving racing fans a chance to win a CRF250L Honda motorcycle.

The Tokyo-based automotive company has joined forces with the mass retail chain through Honda’s brand management agency, Earthbound. Shoppers will find men’s and women’s options in the F21xHonda capsule collection featuring Honda designs from the early Eighties and action sportswear of the Nineties. The women’s product range includes long- and short-sleeved crop tops, long-sleeve T-shirts and skirts, as well as plus-size styles. T-shirts, pull-over sweaters and racing jackets are among the streetwear styles for men.

While no purchase is necessary to get a chance at winning the motorcycle, participants have to post an item from the F21xHonda collection on Instagram, tag it @forever21 and @honda_powersports_us and use the hashtags #F21Contest and #F21xHonda. Entries are being accepted through Feb. 12.

To mark the launch of the capsule collection, Forever 21 has partnered with Honda to host a contest in which one person will win a CRF250L.

Another fashion company, Lilly Pulitzer, has teamed with the Honda Classic, the PGA tournament that will be held Feb. 19 to 25 at the Palm Beach Gardens’ PGA National Resort and Spa. Golf fans will have the option of catching the latest round from the PGA’s Lilly Pulitzer hospitality lounge on the 10th green. There they can shop for Lilly Pulitzer while watching the competitors. The company has created a pink and green Honda Classic Print that is being used for a nine-style assortment for women and men. Along with a women’s cap, scarf and packable tote, there will also be shorts, a skort and a top retailing from $38 to $158. A percentage of sales will benefit The Honda Classic Cares, which supports several South Florida nonprofits that help children in need, according to Lilly Pulitzer’s director of brand marketing and media Eleni McCready.