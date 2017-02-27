OFF THE CALENDAR: Hood By Air has cancelled its runway show during Paris Fashion Week, the contemporary streetwear brand designed by Shayne Oliver said Monday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we inform you that the fall-winter 2017 Hood By Air show scheduled on Sunday, 5 March 2017 is cancelled,” a statement from the brand said. “We will get back to you shortly regarding the collection.”

Representatives of the brand were not reachable to provide further comment or explanation.

In January, Hood By Air had joined another New-York based brand, Rodarte, in saying it would skip that city’s fashion week in favor of a Paris runway show. Hood By Air was scheduled to close out the official calendar of shows for Sunday, March 5, the sixth day of Paris Fashion Week for women’s rtw.

John Galliano will fill Hood By Air’s closing slot Sunday.

Shayne Oliver was a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2014. The designer staged a gender-fluid, couture-leaning menswear show in Paris in January 2016, but this would have been Hood by Air’s first women’s show in the French capital.