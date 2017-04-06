Hood by Air is putting things on pause.

The streetwear brand and collective, which was cofounded by Shayne Oliver and Leilah Weinraub, revealed this afternoon that it would be put on hiatus effective immediately.

Oliver will concentrate on his new role at Helmut Lang, where he will create a special men’s and women’s collection that will be unveiled in September. The designer canceled his Paris women’s fashion show this past February.

Weinraub, who was the company’s chief executive officer, will focus on filmmaking and her directorial career with her project “Shakedown,” which is featured in the Whitney Biennial and debuted in May.