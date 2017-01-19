PENN PALS: Seated front row at the Fendi show on Monday night, Hopper Jack Penn — his platinum crop gleaming under the runway lights — confessed he’s still adjusting to his new fashion life. “I feel completely out of my comfort zone, and I have no idea what I’m doing, but I’m also very excited and ready for whatever comes,” said the young actor, who stars in David Michôd’s soon-to-be-released Afghanistan drama “War Machine,” alongside Brad Pitt, Emory Cohen and Tilda Swinton.

Penn, who was being chaperoned by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, disclosed he’s been busy shooting press images for the launch of Fendi’s first men’s eyewear line for the spring season. He will also be filming a video that will be released on the house’s web site in March. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve worked on so far, the people here have been so amazing,” he enthused, saying of his outfit for the shoot: “What caught my eye the most was the shoes. They have a sock built into them, which I think is a really cool idea, it makes the shoe really comfortable. And the duffel bags are pretty great….”

The actor, who is the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, is not a total fashion newbie, having appeared in Fay’s advertising campaign for spring 2016 alongside his sister, Dylan Penn.

In terms of future film projects, he said he’s due to start filming an indie movie in March, dubbed “Book of Morgan.” “It’s top secret, I can’t share anything about it,” he teased when pushed for details.

Others VIPs at the Fendi show included Taeyang, a member of the Korean boy band, Big Bang, and Japanese musician, dancer and actor Alan Shirahama, who is the leader of the all-male Japanese dance group, Generations From Exile Tribe.