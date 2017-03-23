MILAN — Inès de la Fressange may have found the inspiration for her next style guide — “How to shop at Zara Men and look amazing.”

The French emblem of chic style was in Milan on Wednesday night for the launch of the Italian version of her latest book, “Come Mi Vesto Oggi” [“What Should I Wear Today,” in English,] compiled by fashion editor Sophie Gachet and published here by L’Ippocampo.

“It’s so funny, I’m here to present my style guide and Alitalia lost my luggage today….So I had nothing to wear,” she said, while signing copies of her book at the boutique of Roger Vivier, of which she is an ambassador. “I went to Zara Men and I bought these tuxedo pants and this pink sweater, which I paid 45 euros discounted — I’m sure it was not so successful considering the color.” She paired the look with a blue blazer by Fay, which is part of the Tod’s Group that also controls Roger Vivier, and et voilà — she looked fantastic.

“Italian women care much more about trends, while French people detest fashion,” de la Fressange said. “I think women in Milan are so chic….Earlier, I took a picture of this quite mature woman with white hair dressed in a camel coat. She was a sort of Marella Agnelli…she looked just perfect.”

De la Fressange continues her collaboration with Uniqlo. “We are like a married couple, but we still love each other,” she remarked. At the same time, she has also relaunched her namesake brand during Paris Fashion Week for fall. “We got great feedback and now we are expecting department stores to buy the collection….I really hope they will come.”

The French fashion icon also controls a store on Paris’ Left Bank, which carries her namesake line, alongside an assortment of goods ranging from olive oil to household linens.