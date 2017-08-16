AN AMERICAN AMBASSADOR: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Swiss watchmaker Hublot has added a new name to its list of professional golfing brand ambassadors: Patrick Reed.

Nicknamed Captain America, Reed built his reputation at the 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cups, helping spur the U.S. team to victory at the Hazeltine National Golf Club, and was the youngest winner of the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Hublot chief executive officer Ricardo Guadalupe cited Reed’s “perseverance and commitment” to his career as a reason for the brand’s choice. The brash, fist-pumping 27-year-old joins golfers including top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Olympics gold medalist Justin Rose in partnering with the brand.

Hublot welcomed the partnership with Reed by throwing a cocktail party Tuesday at the Woodlands Country Club in Houston. Reed, who said he has a long-held affinity for Hublot watches, wore the Swiss brand’s Big Bang UNICO Titanium model.

Hublot also counts sportsmen of other disciplines to represent the brand, including runner Usain Bolt and soccer stars Pelé and Diego Maradona. Pelé and Bolt were both on hand to unveil the brand’s modern Fifth Avenue New York last year.