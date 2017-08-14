Los Angeles-based premium denim label Hudson Jeans is ramping up its marketing efforts with a new ad campaign and an emerging designer collaboration. The fall 2017 ads, set to launch today, feature rising model and Cindy Crawford mini-me Kaia Gerber and Gabriel Day-Lewis, son of Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis, along with French actress Isabelle Adjani. Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier under the art direction of David Lipman, the ads will break across multiple media outlets digitally throughout the season.

Gerber is the face of Marc Jacobs’ Daisy fragrance and Day-Lewis made his modeling debut on the Chanel runway in 2015 with Julianne Moore on his arm. He is also a singer, under the name Gabriel-Kane, just like his Instagram handle. Day-Lewis also made a splash at the last Met Gala, clad in Topman and posing with fellow models Jordan Barrett and Presley Gerber.

In addition, the brand will unveil its first collaboration, Hudson x Baja East, a capsule that combines Baja East’s signature androgynous streetwear and tropical prints with Hudson’s denim range. The pieces will make their debut at the Baja East show on Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week, and will mark Hudson’s first appearance on the New York runway.

Hudson, which has previously tapped famous offspring Georgia May-Jagger and Dylan Penn in its ads, kicked off its branding efforts this summer as a title apparel sponsor at the FYF Festival in Los Angeles, which featured headliners Missy Elliott, Bjørk, Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean and Solange Knowles. The brand dressed VIP attendees Vanessa Hudgens, Chanel Iman, Erin Wasson and Jaime King.

Hudson Jeans is owned by Differential Brands Group Inc., which comprises Hudson, Robert Graham and Swims. Earlier this year, Hudson appointed former Lucky Brand chief merchandising officer Matthew Fior president, working alongside founder, Peter Kim, to grow the brand’s business globally.