ALL ABOUT EAMES: Starting Sept. 30, Hugo Boss will be supporting “An Eames Celebration” at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany. The project involves four separate exhibits dedicated to the various stages of Charles and Ray Eames’ oeuvre — furniture, films, photographs, drawings, sculptures, paintings, textiles, models, stage props and graphic design. The company will also support ancillary events staged across the extensive Vitra campus. Those grounds include structures created by Nicholas Grimshaw, Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid, Tadao Ando, Álvaro Siza, Herzog & de Meuron and SANAA.

The exhibition will also feature previously unpublished material as it is meant to provide the most all-encompassing view of the husband-and-wife team’s creativity. “Partnerships with cultural institutions such as the Vitra Design Museum spur creativity within our company — above all in our collections,” explains Ingo Wilts, chief brand officer at Hugo Boss.

As an offshoot of the collaboration, the group has taken inspiration from the designs of Charles and Ray Eames and — in conjunction with the Vitra Design Museum — to create limited-edition accessories for the Boss brand. Drawing from the couple’s “Kite Drawings” and fusing abstractions with the Boss design idiom, the end result is a tote bag, a portfolio bag, a clutch and a card case — all of which are unisex. The four-piece capsule collection will be available at select retail and online stores this fall.

Ray Eames herself earned a degree in fashion design from the Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook, N.Y. She continued to sketch and draw throughout her life, creating textiles and clothing for herself and her husband. She also created uniforms for staff at IBM’s Pavilion during the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

To mark the exhibition’s opening and the launch of the collection, Hugo Boss and the Vitra Design Museum will hosting a special event in Berlin during October. Excerpts from unseen video works by the Eames — taken from the exhibition in Weil am Rhein — will be shown to guests.