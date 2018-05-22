TAILOR MADE: In partnership with Sotheby’s auction house, the Savile Row tailor Huntsman & Sons is staging its first online-only luxury lifestyle sale. Bidding starts May 22 and stretches until the end of June.

“At first I wasn’t interested in doing this collaboration, but then I started thinking of all the interesting things I wanted to produce, and before you know it, we had a lot of possibilities,” said Pierre Lagrange, Huntsman’s owner.

Lots range from bespoke jackets and sportswear to sporting goods and objects for the home.

Some of the pieces serve more than one purpose, such as a safari jacket with a backgammon print (for impromptu games in the Serengeti) and a walking stick that doubles as a cigarette holder, in the vein of James Bond. Other noteworthy pieces include those created in collaboration with Harley Davidson, Adidas and Reebok. There is also an orange suit jacket worn by Taron Egerton in the movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Lagrange said he wanted to prove that heritage can be modern and fun. “I designed pieces that I personally would want. I also thought about the day-to-day. For example, you wake up, you’re in Huntsman pajamas, you get dressed in a Huntsman suit, you go look at your erotic library then you play on this tweed dartboard or you have a picnic with your Huntsman picnic basket.”

Lagrange has also collaborated with Sea2See, which creates sunglasses out of plastic waste found in the ocean. “It’s an homage to sustainability and our way of supporting a very young business”, he said.

Harry Dalmeny, Sotheby’s U.K. chairman, said he is expecting great feedback. “Our online-only sales have soared in popularity over the past year and we’re tremendously excited to inaugurate our first online lifestyle sale with such an esteemed partner,” he said.