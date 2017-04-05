FINE WORK: The Initiative in Arts and Culture is to hold its annual gold conference later this month.

The IAC will present the seventh iteration of this event, this year titled “Creativity, Community & Collaboration,” from April 26 to 28 at The Graduate Center, The City University of New York.

Various presentations will be made, with participants including Temple St. Clair, the Richline Group and Pippa Small.

Topics of particular emphasis will include retail, regulations, craftsmanship and authentic brand messaging.

“Each year, Initiatives in Art & Culture takes a 360-degree approach to the consideration of gold in keeping with our cross-disciplinary approach. We are delighted to work with the leading figures from throughout the world to present comprehensive information from the historical, to the predictive, to that which captures the here and now,” said Lisa Koenigsberg, president of Initiatives in Art & Culture.