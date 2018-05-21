NEXT ACT: Marrying her fashion and luxury goods experience with her wish to help others, public relations executive Iana dos Reis Nunes has signed on as a strategic communications adviser to RxArt, a nonprofit organization bringing visual art into health-care facilities.

Earlier this year, dos Reis Nunes quietly left her role as chief global marketing and communications officer at Marc Jacobs International.

RxArt is the first project for her new agency, Iana Consulting. “I want to work with people who inspire me,” said dos Reis Nunes, whose p.r. career includes stints at Coach, The Row, Chanel and Louis Vuitton in Paris and New York. She started her career at the Paris-based p.r. agency Beatrice Keller.

Dos Reis Nunes, a mother of three girls, also recently branched out into children’s wear with The House in the Clouds, dedicated to luxurious knit basics made in America. A pilot collection is sold on the brand’s web store and online specialty retailer Maisonette.

Founded in New York 17 years ago, RxArt has completed projects in more than 40 U.S. hospitals.