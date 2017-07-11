ICY HOT: Alexander McQueen’s fall campaign trail led to Iceland, where Jamie Hawkesworth photographed Rianne Von Rompaey. There are rugged black-and-white shots against the Icelandic landscape and contrasting warm, interior shots in saturated color. The collection was inspired by Cornwall and, in particular, the works of the 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, whose studio was in St. Ives.

Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton worked alongside the stylist Camilla Nickerson and creative agency M/M Paris on the campaign that will break in the biannual title Love, which lands on newsstands later this month.

The great outdoors is becoming something of a theme for McQueen campaigns: For fall-winter 2016, Hawkesworth braved the wind-chilled Scottish terrain for a spare and dramatic shoot, while for spring 2017 he and Burton took to the beaches off the northwest African coast.

At the time of the last campaign launch, McQueen said Burton and the photographer shared “a mutual love for British nature and wildlife.”

RELATED STORY: Alexander McQueen Inhales the Sea Air for Spring 2017 Ads >>