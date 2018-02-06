THE COLLEGE CROWD: IMG College Licensing and IMG’s Fashion division are collaborating on a one-of-a-kind educational experience at the upcoming New York Fashion Week. The program will benefit students from 12 universities.

The Collegiate Experience at NYFW: The Shows provides a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion industry, including entry into shows such as Dion Lee and Son Jung Wan, interaction with leaders in the industry, and access to various partner experiences. The universities are footing the bill for their students to stay in New York.

The program was successfully tested last September with six institutions. The universities participating this time are Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Louisville, Marshall, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The students, who aspire to a career in the fashion industry, were selected to participate through a variety of criteria, including their applications, fashion blogging and social media, as well as academic performance.

“We were blown away by the excitement of the students that participated in the fall and the quality of the interaction and insight they received through the program. It was the student enrichment experience of a lifetime, and we knew we had to expand the opportunity to more schools,” said Cory Moss, senior vice president and managing director of IMG College Licensing. “Our goal is to help elevate our partners’ licensing programs so they can provide these types of benefits to their campuses beyond what a traditional licensing program can provide.”

Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director of Fashion Events for IMG, said, “We are committed to fostering catalytic opportunities for future leaders in the fashion industry.”

The students are being asked to chronicle their experiences through social media and share their learnings with other students when they return to their campuses.

NYFW: The Shows runs Feb. 8 to 14 in New York, with the Collegiate Experience taking place Feb. 9 to 11.