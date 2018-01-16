FAMILY TIES: IMG Models has signed Christian Combs, hip-hop artist and son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and model Kim Porter, for worldwide representation.

The 19-year-old Christian Combs has gained global recognition by performing under the stage name “King Combs” and through his CYN leadership role, where he oversees a close circle of young men who present the new sound and generation of rappers.

In 2016, Combs signed with the independent label, Bad Boy Entertainment, and in 2017 performed at a number of major music events including Complex Con, alongside DJ Khaled, Spotify’s Dipset Reunion, Revolt’s Music conference and Rolling Loud music festival in California. Also in 2017, Combs released his latest single, “Feeling Savage,” featuring 15-year-old Smooky MarGielaa, A$AP Mob’s protégé. This year, Combs will release his first official album.

Last year, the Los Angeles resident walked in his first runway shows, participating in a number of shows for top luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Sera, and he became the official face of D&G’s spring 2018 ad campaign, which will be released later this month. Combs opened Dolce & Gabbana’s show Saturday in Milan during men’s fashion week.