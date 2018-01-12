IMG has released its preliminary February 2018 schedule for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, taking place Feb. 8-14 at Spring Studios, with additional shows at Industria and elsewhere.
For the first time, Spring will serve as the centralized hub for NYFW: The Shows-related activity, including runway shows and presentations. Several of the IMG-affiliated designers are showing in offsite locations.
Separately, designers who aren’t showing as part of NYFW: The Shows, such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Carolina Herrera and Vera Wang, continue to show in venues all over the city.
Last season, the main location for NYFW: The Shows was Skylight Clarkson Sq, after Skylight at Moynihan Station was no longer available. Those two venues had been the main venues since fall 2015. The spaces at Spring Studios include Gallery 1, which can seat 650 people and Gallery II, which seats 400 people. Some 64 designers are presently on the NYFW: The Shows roster.
NYFW: The Shows, which is showing at Spring, Industria and off-site, will feature the collections of designers including:
- Adam Selman
- Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
- Alice McCall
- All Comes From Nothing
- Anna Sui
- Asia Fashion Collection
- Badgley Mischka
- Bevza
- Bibhu Mohapatra
- Brock Collection
- Chiara Boni La Petite Robe
- Chocheng
- Christian Cowan
- Chromat
- Claudia Li
- Colovos
- Concept Korea
- Cushnie et Ochs
- Dan Liu
- Dion Lee
- Ennyluap
- Esmeraldekoi
- Fashion Hong Kong
- Gemma Hoi
- Global Fashion Collective
- Helen Anthony
- Irina Vitjaz
- Jason Wu
- Jeremy Scott
- John Elliott
- Jonathan Simkhai
- Just in Case by Yuying
- Lan Yu
- La Perla
- Laquan Smith
- Leanne Marshall
- Libertine
- Lujin Zhang
- Mansur Gavriel
- Marcel Ostertag
- Marvel Studios Presents: Black Panther Welcome to Wakanda
- Matthew Adams Dolan
- Misha Kaura
- Monse
- Naeem Khan
- Nicole Miller
- Noon by Noor
- PH5
- Philipp Plein
- Prabal Gurung
- Priscavera
- Pyer Moss
- Son Jung Wan
- Tadashi Shoji
- Tanya Taylor
- Taoray Wang
- Telfar
- The Blonds
- Ulla Johnson
- Vivi Zubedi
- Vivienne Hu
- Vivienne Tam
- Yajun
- Zang Toi
- Zimmermann
IMG continues to support emerging designers at NYFW through MADE, which this season is supporting Matthew Adams Dolan, Priscavera and Telfar.
NYFW: The Shows will be presented by lead partners Lexus, Etihad Airways, Maybelline New York, TRESemme, Papyrus, SAP, Evian and official media partner E!
The digital home for NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com and @NYFW across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, which will feature exclusive designer content, live streams and archives of designer shows and social activations during the week and throughout the year.
IMG is part of the Endeavor — formerly WME/IMG — network.