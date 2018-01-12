IMG has released its preliminary February 2018 schedule for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, taking place Feb. 8-14 at Spring Studios, with additional shows at Industria and elsewhere.

For the first time, Spring will serve as the centralized hub for NYFW: The Shows-related activity, including runway shows and presentations. Several of the IMG-affiliated designers are showing in offsite locations.

Separately, designers who aren’t showing as part of NYFW: The Shows, such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Carolina Herrera and Vera Wang, continue to show in venues all over the city.

Last season, the main location for NYFW: The Shows was Skylight Clarkson Sq, after Skylight at Moynihan Station was no longer available. Those two venues had been the main venues since fall 2015. The spaces at Spring Studios include Gallery 1, which can seat 650 people and Gallery II, which seats 400 people. Some 64 designers are presently on the NYFW: The Shows roster.

NYFW: The Shows, which is showing at Spring, Industria and off-site, will feature the collections of designers including:

Adam Selman

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Alice McCall

All Comes From Nothing

Anna Sui

Asia Fashion Collection

Badgley Mischka

Bevza

Bibhu Mohapatra

Brock Collection

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe

Chocheng

Christian Cowan

Chromat

Claudia Li

Colovos

Concept Korea

Cushnie et Ochs

Dan Liu

Dion Lee

Ennyluap

Esmeraldekoi

Fashion Hong Kong

Gemma Hoi

Global Fashion Collective

Helen Anthony

Irina Vitjaz

Jason Wu

Jeremy Scott

John Elliott

Jonathan Simkhai

Just in Case by Yuying

Lan Yu

La Perla

Laquan Smith

Leanne Marshall

Libertine

Lujin Zhang

Mansur Gavriel

Marcel Ostertag

Marvel Studios Presents: Black Panther Welcome to Wakanda

Matthew Adams Dolan

Misha Kaura

Monse

Naeem Khan

Nicole Miller

Noon by Noor

PH5

Philipp Plein

Prabal Gurung

Priscavera

Pyer Moss

Son Jung Wan

Tadashi Shoji

Tanya Taylor

Taoray Wang

Telfar

The Blonds

Ulla Johnson

Vivi Zubedi

Vivienne Hu

Vivienne Tam

Yajun

Zang Toi

Zimmermann

IMG continues to support emerging designers at NYFW through MADE, which this season is supporting Matthew Adams Dolan, Priscavera and Telfar.

NYFW: The Shows will be presented by lead partners Lexus, Etihad Airways, Maybelline New York, TRESemme, Papyrus, SAP, Evian and official media partner E!

The digital home for NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com and @NYFW across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, which will feature exclusive designer content, live streams and archives of designer shows and social activations during the week and throughout the year.

IMG is part of the Endeavor — formerly WME/IMG — network.