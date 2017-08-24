THE LINEUP: IMG has revealed its preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week: First Stage, that takes place Sept. 7 to 10 at The Gallery at the Dream Downtown, whose entrance is at 346 West 17th Street.

NYFW: First Stage will feature a collection of established and emerging international designers, many of whom are showing for the first time. The designers will be presenting women’s, men’s, children’s and accessories collections. They hail from such countries as Portugal, India, the U.S. and Singapore.

The women’s designers are:

Bella Ivory (U.S.)

Cindy Monteiro (Cape Verde)

David Ferreira (Portugal)

Irina Vitjaz (Austria)

KUR (Sri Lanka)

Nina Tiari (U.S.)

Runa Ray (Sinagpore)

Vaishali S (India)

Multicategory Designers

Just in Case (Taiwan), women’s and men’s collection

Galtiscopio (France), women’s and accessories

Talisha White (U.S.) women’s and children’s

Sechs Element (China), which features eight women’s and men’s designers with eco-friendly collections hailing from China, London, Russia and the U.S.

Indonesian Diversity (Indonesia), which will showcase five luxury ready-to-wear women’s designers and one accessory designer.