MAXWELL’S LATEST: Brandon Maxwell, who wears many hats as fashion designer, director, stylist and photographer, has been signed by IMG Models. IMG will represent him worldwide, across all opportunities both inside and outside the fashion space.

Maxwell has created several of the looks for Lady Gaga’s tour with Tony Bennett; styled for such magazines as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, V and Teen Vogue, and collaborated with photographers such as Mario Testino, Inez & Vinoodh and Terry Richardson. In 2012, Maxwell became Lady Gaga’s primary stylist and fashion director, and in 2015, he launched his own luxury women’s ready-to-wear line. His clothes are worn by such celebrities as Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow.

As a director, Maxwell led Apple Music’s commercial for Lady Gaga’s song “A-Yo” from her 2016 album, Joanne.

Last year, Maxwell was awarded Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award for Womenswear, the CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear, and was named a finalist for the 2016 LVMH Prize.

“I’m looking forward to exploring new exciting opportunities to continue growing my career,” Maxwell said. “IMG is a powerhouse, and I look forward to working with them in future endeavors.”