MODEL CITIZEN: Statement T-shirts are still a la mode. IMG will once again roll out the The Shop @ NYFW: The Shows, a retail pop-up open to the public at 859 Washington Street. It has partnered with WME/IMG’s philanthropic partner, UNICEF USA, to integrate a socially conscious T-shirt bar featuring designs from eight designers. T-shirts will retail for $48 each, and 50 percent of the purchase price will be donated to UNICEF USA.

The designers participating are Prabal Gurung, Naeem Khan, Marchesa, Alice + Olivia, Bibhu Mohapatra, Anna Sui, Cynthia Rowley and Adam Selman, who have each designed T-shirts with individual statements such as “Be a role model” or “Live your dream.”

As part of the partnership, IMG will introduce the #Model Citizen campaign. Gurung’s T-shirt is the official UNICEF T-shirt, bearing the campaign name across the front (“Model citizen for UNICEF”). In addition to the limited edition T-shirts for sale at The Shop, the campaign includes social media activations and donation opportunities.

Following an opening party Sept. 7, The Shop will be open Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.