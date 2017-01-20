Unabashed about her patriotic spirit, Kellyanne Conway was decked out in a red, white and blue Gucci coat for the Inauguration festivities.

Her choice of a $3,600 gold-buttoned coat from an Italian house may not ring true-blue with many American voters. But Trump’s trusted adviser really knows her way around Saks Fifth Avenue, which is where she has purchased many of her Republican red styles. The first woman to run a Republican presidential campaign was also first politician to wear an Alexander McQueen red and black dress on Election Night. The London company was said to be less than enthusiastic about her purchase. A spokeswoman at the company declined to comment. But her Inaugural Day attire was even a bit more “Yankee Doodle Dandy” — maybe the morning started with a sing-along with her four children.

More from the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump:

Melania Trump Wears Ralph Lauren for Inauguration Ceremonies>>

See All the Look from the Inauguration Festivities: The Trumps, Clintons, Obamas and More>>