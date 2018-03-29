With the baseball season kicking off today, Indochino has expanded its relationship with the New York Yankees.

A smaller activation last year has turned into a two-year sponsorship deal that finds the men’s made-to-measure company becoming the team’s official made-to-measure suit.

“The Yankees are among the world’s most iconic sports teams and it is an honor to be joining forces with them to give fans access to a host of custom experiences tailored to America’s pastime,” said Drew Green, Indochino’s chief executive officer. “This is the beginning of a long-term relationship between Indochino, the Yankees and their fans that will see our mission to revolutionize how men shop for clothing reach millions of people in New York and millions more globally.”

Bryan Calka, vice president of partnerships for the Yankees, cited the “exclusive offers and unique content creation” that the partnership will involve as something that will “resonate with our fans.”

Under the terms of the deal, Indochino’s branding will appear in signage around the stadium and there will be prominent activations at the ballpark throughout the season, as well as in Indochino showrooms and on the Yankees’ digital and social channels. These will include exclusive fittings for premium season ticket holders, a Yankees themed in-store event and a “Measuring Moments” social media campaign.

In addition, Indochino will be outfitting shortstop Didi Gregorius, who will be featured in a number of activations. Gregorius will also be promoting the brand on his social channels.

The partnership with the Yankees is part of Indochino’s move to heighten its awareness in its largest market. Later this spring, the brand will open a flagship at 488 Madison Avenue. The 1,700-square-foot space in the Rockefeller Center area is near other men’s brands, including Bonobos, Untuckit and Trunk Club.

Indochino also has stores in SoHo and in the Financial District.

“We are proud that we’ve secured a prime corner on 51st and Madison as our third Manhattan location, and the crown jewel of our virtual inventory, appointment-based retail network,” Green said. “New York is the epicenter of the international business community and opening a flagship on Madison Avenue marks a long-term investment in our largest market. We fully expect New York to make up 15 percent of all sales in 2018, which will be boosted by our significant new partnership as the official made-to-measure suit of the New York Yankees.”

At the team’s home opener on April 2, Yankees fans will be offered the opportunity to purchase a premium custom suit for $379. The promotion will run through April 15.