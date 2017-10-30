The Initiatives in Art and Culture will present its annual Fashion and Design Conference next month.

This year marks the event’s 19th iteration. It is to be titled “White: Palette Prism, Possibility.” The conference will be held on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Graduate Center for the City University of New York.

IAC founder Lisa Koenigsberg said of the conference’s theme: “A central visual and cultural communicator, color is an incredibly important element in creative industries, both from an aesthetic standpoint and when we examine the associated deeper meanings. In this conference, the color white is examined as a powerful statement of purity and tradition, and as a catalyst for change — a color of origins, of new beginnings and of hope. We believe this hope and the notion of new beginnings is manifested through design and is a driving force throughout the world.”

Speakers include Jason Wu, Hilldun Corp. chief executive officer Gary Wassner, Zac Posen, Shinola president Jacques Panis, Robert Verdi, Daphne Guiness and Ralph Rucci.

Discussions include symposiums like “50 Shades of White: Exploring Color.” That particular talk is to be led by Donald Kaufman, founder of Donald Kaufman Color.

Other discussions include panels on sustainability and the bridal jewelry market.